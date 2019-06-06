Previous Johannesburg administration neglected Alex sanitation: testimony

The City of Johannesburg has neglected water and sanitation in Alexandra, according to head of the Gauteng Water and Sanitation Department Sibusiso Mthembu.

“I can’t generalise about other townships in Johannesburg because they might have good sanitation, but the city has definitely neglected sanitation in Alexandra,” said Mthembu.

Mthembu was speaking at the inquiry into Alexandra by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office on Wednesday. This week is the third sitting of the inquiry.

The inquiry follows a spate of protests in April. Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised during protests, such as the lack of housing, water, sanitation and overcrowding in the township. The inquiry will also look into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), a project initially worth R1.3bn and launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.

Mthembu said the city had failed to implement sustainable solutions for sewerage and water waste management in the township.