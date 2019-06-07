Comrades runners to take a taxi ride to the starting line

Durban minibus taxi drivers have been charged with shuttling Comrades Marathon runners safely to and from the starting and finishing venues on the all-important race day.

While the multibillion-rand taxi industry has long had a reputation of being a major contributor to SA’s high road death toll, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has vested its trust in its drivers as well their bus counterparts to handle transport on the day.

Thousands of runners will hit the road between Durban and Pietermaritzburg for the 86.83km up-run on Sunday.

In a bid to support the local transport network, change perceptions and ensure that runners are safely transported, the CMA has joined forces with the South African National Taxi Council together with a local bus company Kalamazoo.