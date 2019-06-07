South Africa

WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with numbers

07 June 2019 - 07:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Masi Losi

“If there’s one thing about Jacob Zuma, and that’s one thing, numbers are Jacob Zuma’s number one enemy,” said Swedish YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg. 

Taking shots at the former president on his channel, PewDiePie compiled various clips of Zuma struggling to read numbers correctly. 

PewDiePie has 96-million subscribers on his channel and at the time of writing this article, the video had garnered more than 3.6-million views. The video was published on June 4, 2019. 

Disclaimer: For non-South Africans, please know that we can count properly. LOL!

Watch video below: 

Five-year-old comparison

In the video, PewDiePie goes as far as comparing Zuma to a five-year-old who appeared on a TV show hosted by Steve Harvey correctly reading a very long number.

He also included a clip from 2015 of Zuma in parliament mocking opposition members who couldn't pronounce Nkandla properly and points out the hypocrisy.

''Nkandla‚ Nkandla‚ Nkandla' ... he he heh!': Zuma mocks opposition

President Jacob Zuma had parliament in stitches as he performed an imitation of Democratic Aliance leader Mmusi Maimane's speech in which he ...
Politics
4 years ago

Here is a snapshot of some of the top posts:

MORE:

Jacob Zuma wanted spotlight on himself at ANN7: State capture witness

Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly played an integral part in establishing Gupta propaganda machine ANN7, signing off on its name and logo - even ...
Politics
3 days ago

Zuma: What state capture? Show me a shred of evidence

Former president Jacob Zuma says none of the commissions of inquiry investigating alleged state capture and corruption committed under his leadership ...
Politics
1 week ago

Zuma is 'feeling very bad' about corruption case against him

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers portrayed him as a financially drained, hated and ashamed man in court this past week, saying the drawn-out ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  3. Germiston shooting leaves man dead in car, another dead in the road South Africa
  4. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  5. Would-be rapist needed surgery after Free State doctor bit his tongue South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X