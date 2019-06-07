WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with numbers

“If there’s one thing about Jacob Zuma, and that’s one thing, numbers are Jacob Zuma’s number one enemy,” said Swedish YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg.

Taking shots at the former president on his channel, PewDiePie compiled various clips of Zuma struggling to read numbers correctly.

PewDiePie has 96-million subscribers on his channel and at the time of writing this article, the video had garnered more than 3.6-million views. The video was published on June 4, 2019.

Disclaimer: For non-South Africans, please know that we can count properly. LOL!

Watch video below: