WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with numbers
“If there’s one thing about Jacob Zuma, and that’s one thing, numbers are Jacob Zuma’s number one enemy,” said Swedish YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg.
Taking shots at the former president on his channel, PewDiePie compiled various clips of Zuma struggling to read numbers correctly.
PewDiePie has 96-million subscribers on his channel and at the time of writing this article, the video had garnered more than 3.6-million views. The video was published on June 4, 2019.
Disclaimer: For non-South Africans, please know that we can count properly. LOL!
Watch video below:
Five-year-old comparison
In the video, PewDiePie goes as far as comparing Zuma to a five-year-old who appeared on a TV show hosted by Steve Harvey correctly reading a very long number.
He also included a clip from 2015 of Zuma in parliament mocking opposition members who couldn't pronounce Nkandla properly and points out the hypocrisy.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top posts:
Well @pewdiepie made a Jacob Zuma video. I am both entertained and embarrassed. 🤔 #southafricanthingshttps://t.co/TvGemnhSau— Carl O. Schutt (@carl_animefreak) June 4, 2019
@pewdiepie savaging Jacob Zuma just made my day🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/IIzc2EBMpu— Siphokazi (@womanScorned101) June 4, 2019
So @pewdiepie finally discovered our ex-"president" Jacob Zuma!😂— Hein C 🦆 (@Hein_The_Sayer) June 6, 2019
The guy who broke our country, FUBAR!
Our comedians mourn his demise. Our new distinguished, educated, intelligent & articulate President is just not in the same league for comedy material!https://t.co/mp5m5oSITE
@pewdiepie Thank you for making your video on Zuma. Now whenever my friends ask me why I left South Africa I can show them this video. pic.twitter.com/KeEODxIdZ9— Chanté van Dyk (@ChanteDyk) June 4, 2019
Hey @pewdiepie if Jacob Zuma and numbers are entertaining, you need to see his other shenanigans. They might be of the same quality— Alistair (@ACZSanshin) June 4, 2019