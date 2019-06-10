Accused in shooting of Durban metro cops 'injured' as state sets bail hearing
A suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of two metro police officers in Durban last month appeared to be in great pain as he hobbled into the dock alongside three others on Monday.
Nkululeko Zuma, 19, groaned loudly as he held on to his crutches when he appeared for the second time in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.
He is charged - along with Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, and Thamsanqa Mabaso, 29 - with the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla, 61, and Const Sonto Mhlanga, 40, who were gunned down while guarding the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, last month.
Zuma had not been in court on the previous occasions and was under police watch in hospital.
At the time of their arrest, Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE that Zuma had been wounded but he would not provide details.
State prosecutor Winnie Mlangeni told the court that they required DNA samples from Mabaso, who stood in the dock calmly in a crisp green shirt, while his co-accused appeared scruffy and fidgety.
A three-day bail application is set to start on June 18.