Environmental bodies in court bid to ensure clean air for Highveld

Government must provide clean air for its people.

This is the gist of the argument from environmental justice group groundWork and a Mpumalanga community organisation which launched a court application demanding that government clean up the air in the Mpumalanga Highveld.

GroundWork and the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action claim that government has violated the constitutional right to a healthy environment for the people living and working in the Highveld Priority Area (HPA) by failing to improve deadly levels of air pollution.

The organisations have asked the court to declare that the minister of environmental affairs has a legal duty to prescribe regulations to implement and enforce the Highveld Priority Area Air Quality Management Plan.

They have also asked the court to declare that the minister's refusal to prescribe the regulations to give effect to the Highveld plan was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

GroundWork director Sven Peek, in an application filed with the Pretoria High Court on Friday, said the reality was that people living in this area were breathing ambient air that was harmful to their health and wellbeing.