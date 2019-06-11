South Africa

Crime and neglect under the spotlight after police attacked in Hillbrow

11 June 2019 - 16:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
No arrests have been made in connection to the attacks on SAPS officers in Hillbrow on Sunday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Crime and hijacked buildings have come under the spotlight and are dominating conversations on Twitter following the attack on police officials who were carrying out raids and confiscating counterfeit goods in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters told TimesLIVE that no arrests had been made in connection with the attacks, which saw four police vehicles damaged, or for the selling of counterfeit goods.

This is despite Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela promising that the police would ensure that "such lawlessness will not go unpunished".

Using the hashtag #Hillbrow, South Africans are lamenting the scourge of crime in the city centre - and calling on the authorities to do more.

Here is a glimpse of the comments shared on the platform 

