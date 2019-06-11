South Africa

Two life sentences for man who raped his daughters, impregnating one

11 June 2019 - 14:44 By Nico Gous
A Limpopo man will go to jail after being found guilty of raping his teenage daughters, aged 13 and 16, over two years.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The Thohoyandou High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to two life sentences for raping his biological daughters, aged 13 and 16.

“The man had raped the two girls repeatedly from January 2014 until February 2016, in the absence of their mother and other family members,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe on Tuesday.

“The accused would sneak into the room the girls were sharing around midnight and violate them.

"The ordeal resulted into the youngest falling pregnant. That’s when the matter was eventually reported to the police.”

