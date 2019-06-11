WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a bakkie collided with him, sending him flying as he waited at a traffic light in Bloemfontein.

A man driving the white bakkie hit Jason Pieterse in the early hours of Saturday morning in Zastron Street.

Pieterse miraculously survived the crash and is fighting for his life in ICU at Pelonomi hospital.

His father, Johan Pieterse, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the family became frantic when he did not arrive home.

Pieterse said they started phoning people close to Jason to ask about his whereabouts.

"I asked my eldest son to phone the police to ask them if there was an accident reported."

He said the police suggested they contact Pelonomi hospital as that is where patients were often taken.

"When he phoned Pelonomi hospital they told us that my child has been lying there since 2:08am on Saturday. We then rushed to the hospital."