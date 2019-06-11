Safa blames Emirates airline for Bafana Bafana's airport chaos

Bafana Bafana’s travel plans to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hit a snag before they even departed South Africa‚ the team delaying their intended departure from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night due to a problem with their flight.

The national team changed their flight to Dubai from Monday night having arrived in full kit and ready to travel‚ and rescheduled that to departing from OR Tambo at 10am on Tuesday morning.

The national team will be camping in Dubai – where they meet Ghana in a warm-up training match on Friday night – ahead of travelling to Egypt for the Afcon finals.

SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul blamed Emirates airline for a mix-up that saw Bafana arrive at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternnon in anticipation of flying out together as squad and technical team at 7.10pm.