WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves

PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves
The dance moves of a six-year-old from Port Elizabeth have caught the attention of US actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
"This girl has life figured out! I’m 'bout to go find me some traffic right now ... and dance!" Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram.
Repost @jadapinkettsmith ・・・ This girl has life figured out! I'm bout to go find me some traffic right now ... and dance! 😆 That parT! ・・・ Repost @ivanah.dancer ・・・ Doing what she loves Song: DjBBoy : Paga A Bebida Da Bela
HeraldLIVE reports that Ivanah Campbell went from having 12,000 followers on Instagram on Saturday morning to well over 140,000 on Monday afternoon.
In an interview published in The Herald's sister newspaper the Weekend Post on Saturday, Ivanah said she was mostly self-taught and often copied routines of her favourite songs.