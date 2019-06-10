WATCH | Video of toddler having 'conversation' with his dad goes viral
A video of a father and his infant son pretending to have a full-blown conversation has gone viral.
The video, which was uploaded to Facebook by the toddler's mother, Shanieke Pryor, shows the little one, who cannot speak yet, having a full conversation with his father.
The toddler's gibberish response encourages his father Deztin Pryor to keep the communication going.
"They need to work on that, right?" Deztin said.
"Yea," the toddler responds, while pointing his finger to the television screen.
Watch video below:
Deztin continues the conversation by asking his son if he saw something on the TV.
The toddler responds "No," before continuing his sentence in baby-talk.
The adorable video, which lasts almost a minute and a half, has garnered more than 53m views on Facebook.