Father who flung baby off roof convicted of child abuse

The 38-year-old Port Elizabeth father who flung his one-year-old baby off a shack roof during a protest has been convicted of child abuse.

The man, who is not being named to protect the child’s identity, was arrested in April 2018.

His arrest made headlines across the country after video footage and pictures emerged of him standing on the shack roof, surrounded by police, before throwing the child.

In the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the father pleaded guilty to child abuse after the state dropped charges of attempted murder. He received a suspended sentence.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the man was fined R5,000 or one year in jail, suspended for five years.