Unlicensed teen driver and father in court after deadly crash

13 June 2019 - 08:57 By Dan Meyer
A high school pupil and his father will face various charges after the teen allegedly crashed into nine people, killing one.
Image: 123RF/ Montian Noowong

An unlicensed teenager who allegedly collided with nine pupils while driving a bakkie near a school, killing one of them, will appear in court with his father in Limpopo on Thursday.

The 18-year-old grade 12 pupil from Mohlatlego Machaba Secondary School in Ga-Motupa village outside Tzaneen allegedly lost control of the vehicle. It ploughed into a group of pupils on June 4.

A 14-year-old boy died and eight other pupils were “recuperating from serious injuries at home”, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Thursday.

“The medical emergency services were called and the pupils were taken to the local hospital, but 14-year-old Koketso Raholane died on his arrival at the hospital,” he said.

“The 18-year-old suspect will be facing charges of culpable homicide, driving an unroadworthy motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.

“His father, the owner of the vehicle, will be facing a charge of permitting a person to drive a motor vehicle knowing that he does not have a valid driver's licence,” he said.

Both suspects will appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

