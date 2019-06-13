South Africa

WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS

13 June 2019 - 06:51 By Iavan Pijoos
Jason Pieterse speaks from his hospital bed after surviving an horrendous car crash in Bloemfontein on June 8 2019.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

A damaged jaw, some bruises and stitches. Remarkably, this was the extent of the injuries sustained by motorcyclist Jason Pieterse after a bakkie crashed into him at a traffic light.

He was left for dead on the side of the road in Bloemfontein.

"I am grateful that I'm alive, because there's a lot of people who don't have the opportunity to be able to live," Pieterse told TimesLIVE from his bed at Pelonomi Hospital on Wednesday.

A man driving a white bakkie collided with Pieterse, who was stationary at the time, in the early hours of Saturday morning in Zastron Street. A video of the crash was circulated on social media.

Paramedics picked him up from the side of the road and took him to a Mediclinic for treatment, before he was transferred to Pelonomi.

"I can't remember anything, only what I was told. I heard a guy drove into me," said Pieterse.

His bruised hands and face are evidence of the crash. His left ear is marked with stitches.

He fully regained consciousness on Wednesday. "I am alright, it is just my jaw that is a bit sore," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who positively stood by me and supported me. People who don't even know me, thank you. It means a lot to me.

"I want everyone to know that I will recover and something good will come of this," he added.

Handing Pieterse a paper towel to wipe the sweat from his forehead, one of the nurses said: "He is doing much better. He is even walking around in hospital."

Pieterse later got up, got into a wheelchair and moved around the wards, greeting other nurses.

His father, Johan Pieterse, told TimesLIVE earlier that the man who drove into his son brought his bike to their house on Sunday morning. "It looks like he picked his bike up and loaded it on his bakkie, but [on] Sunday he brought the bike in a different car," he said.

Johan said he saw the video of the incident on Monday morning.

He believes that his son's survival was a miracle. "This is something we can't describe and explain to anyone," he told TimesLIVE after visiting Jason on Wednesday evening.

"My son looks so much better," said Johan, adding that their prayers and faith in God had kept him alive. 

Police spokesperson Constable Wendy Nkabi said a case of reckless and negligent driving is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

