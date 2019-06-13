WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash

Paramedics picked him up from the side of the road and took him to a Mediclinic for treatment, before he was transferred to Pelonomi.

"I can't remember anything, only what I was told. I heard a guy drove into me," said Pieterse.

His bruised hands and face are evidence of the crash. His left ear is marked with stitches.

He fully regained consciousness on Wednesday. "I am alright, it is just my jaw that is a bit sore," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who positively stood by me and supported me. People who don't even know me, thank you. It means a lot to me.

"I want everyone to know that I will recover and something good will come of this," he added.

Handing Pieterse a paper towel to wipe the sweat from his forehead, one of the nurses said: "He is doing much better. He is even walking around in hospital."

Pieterse later got up, got into a wheelchair and moved around the wards, greeting other nurses.