Dad hands son back to police after six break out of police cells

North West police are still on the lookout for four of the six awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Pudimoe police station, near Taung, on Friday evening.

Police said the six men, all from Vryburg, escaped through the roof of the police cells.

The other two detainees, Oageng Senye, 24, and Mosimanegape Mohutsana, 20, were both apprehended, on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Senye's father handed him over to the police in Vryburg while Mohutsana was arrested after Saps were informed of his whereabouts in Vryburg.

The four still on the run are Sipho Mohutsiwa, 24, Hendrik Papier, 36, Lawrence Ntwagae, 28, and Tumelo Setlhodi, 37.