Dad hands son back to police after six break out of police cells

18 June 2019 - 07:57 By ernest mabuza
Police are on the lookout for four of the six awaiting-trial detainees who escaped through the roof of police cells in North West on Friday.
Image: iStock

North West police are still on the lookout for four of the six awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Pudimoe police station, near Taung, on Friday evening.

Police said the six men, all from Vryburg, escaped through the roof of the police cells.

The other two detainees, Oageng Senye, 24, and Mosimanegape Mohutsana, 20, were both apprehended, on Saturday and Sunday respectively. 

Senye's father handed him over to the police in Vryburg while Mohutsana was arrested after Saps were informed of his whereabouts in Vryburg.

The four still on the run are Sipho Mohutsiwa, 24, Hendrik Papier, 36, Lawrence Ntwagae, 28, and Tumelo Setlhodi, 37.

Lawrence Ntwagae
Lawrence Ntwagae
Image: Saps
Hendrik Papier
Hendrik Papier
Image: Saps

The escapees were in detention for various offences including robbery, housebreaking and possession of suspected stolen property.

North West provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane commended Senye's father for showing responsible parenting by handing his son back to the police.

She said that the police would work tirelessly to ensure that the remaining four escapees are brought back to book.

