Four accused of shooting Durban cops to be charged in another case
The bail application for four men accused of killing two Durban metro police officers was rolled over on Tuesday to allow the men to be processed in connection with robbery charges in a separate incident.
Nkululeko Zuma, Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso made another brief appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the state asked that their bail application be rolled over as the men had to be processed in another case.
"Can the matter be rolled over to tomorrow because the accused are being charged in another matter and need to be processed for that," said the state.
Musawenkosi Ndebele,Bonginkosi Msomi,Thamsanqa Mabaso and Nkululeko Zuma making their way into the dock at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court earlier today. They are charged with the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla and Const Sonto Mhlanga @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/aSakbP9n5Z— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) June 18, 2019
The four stand accused of the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla, 61, and 40-year-old Const Sonto Mhlanga, who were attacked while standing guard outside the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, last month.
Hawks spokesperson Cpt Simpiwe Hlongo confirmed the robbery charges but would not give further details.
The men's bail application in the murder case is expected to officially kick off on Wednesday and is set down until Thursday.