Four accused of shooting Durban cops to be charged in another case

The bail application for four men accused of killing two Durban metro police officers was rolled over on Tuesday to allow the men to be processed in connection with robbery charges in a separate incident.

Nkululeko Zuma, Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso made another brief appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the state asked that their bail application be rolled over as the men had to be processed in another case.

"Can the matter be rolled over to tomorrow because the accused are being charged in another matter and need to be processed for that," said the state.