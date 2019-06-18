South Africa

Two women arrested in Mamelodi for alleged drink-spiking and theft

18 June 2019 - 09:18 By Iavan Pijoos
Two women were arrested in Mamelodi, Pretoria, for allegedly spiking their victims' drinks and then robbing them.
Two women were arrested in Mamelodi, Pretoria, for allegedly spiking their victims' drinks and then robbing them.
Image: Mark Bowden

Two women were arrested in Mamelodi, Pretoria, for allegedly spiking their victims' drinks and then robbing them, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said the two women are suspected of stealing a Mazda 3 and a cellphone.

Mavimbela said the police found the alleged victims unconscious at a cemetery in Mamelodi three months ago.

"The victims, who had met the suspects in Sunnyside before they passed out, were transported to a local hospital for treatment."

He said police had recovered the victims' cellphones and seized tablets and a substance which are believed to be used for "induced deep sleep" on the victims.

The two women aged 25 and 31 are expected to soon appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on possession of illegal drugs and theft charges.

MORE

Magistrate's car stolen after drink allegedly spiked by 'female companion'

Limpopo police are searching for a female suspect after a magistrate awoke during an overnight stay in Polokwane last month to find his car and ...
News
2 months ago

Nail polish changes colour in the presence of date-rape drugs

Four male students at North Carolina State University have developed a nail polish that changes colour when exposed to date rape drugs. A subtle ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X