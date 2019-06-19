Police patrols lead to two drug possession arrests in Cape Flats

Police in Lentegeur in the Cape Flats arrested two people in separate incidents as part of its ongoing efforts to rid the community of illegal substances in the province.

The police said on Monday at 1pm, officers from Lentegeur police station were patrolling when they saw a woman near a well-known drug outlet in Rose Street and they conducted a body search.

“The [officers] found five foil rolls containing a total number of 50 mandrax tablets in her possession. The suspect aged 28 was arrested,” police spokesperson Capt Nolonwabo Tshengu said.

She said that at 7:45pm on the same day a police patrol in Varing Street arrested a 20-year-old man who was found with 200 packets of tik in his possession.

Both suspects are to be charged for possession of drugs and to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates’ Court.