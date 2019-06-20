The top Google search in SA: Hlomla Dandala's marital problems - and not Sona

Hlomla Dandala’s marital troubles and a SANDF soldier garnered more search queries than the first state of the nation address (Sona) of the sixth parliament, Google South Africa said on Thursday.

Dandala generated more than 20,000 search queries on Friday after the actor took to social media to accuse his wife of cheating.

He posted and then deleted pictures of the man he claimed "shared a bed" with his wife.

Mabena, the SANDF soldier who went viral on social media last week, garnered more than 20,000 searches that same day.

The first videos show soldiers or trainees practising climbing a wall, but one is not as agile as the rest. The recruit, Mabena, is slow or stops before completing the climb.

"Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it, Mabena," said the person recording the video.

Google South Africa said "SONA 2019" was tied with search queries for DA MP Phumzile Van Damme and FNB News, with over 10,000 search queries.

Van Damme took to Twitter to vent her frustration over what she perceived to be a mishandling of the situation by the management of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

She said she was forced to punch a man "in self-defence" after his family member "was filming me the entire time".

The Waterfront issued an apology on Tuesday evening to Van Damme.

FNB confirmed on Wednesday morning that it would be reversing transactions which resulted in money being mistakenly paid into some customers' accounts.

This after many took to social media on Tuesday evening saying they had received "blessings" from FNB.

Tuesday saw popular radio personality Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane, garnering more than 10,000 search queries after a listener lodged a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

The star made headlines and was the talk of social media after Sunday World reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air.

On Monday, more than 10,000 search queries were generated for “shotpan”.

This after two of Mzansi's biggest musicians, Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest, threw shade at each other on Twitter.

During the name-calling ‘twar’, Prince Kaybee called Nyovest a "shotpan", the name for male underwear, and then flexed on the people.

Over the past weekend queries for Father's Day and Happy Fathers Day dominated Google Search, with more than 100,000 searches on Saturday and more than 200,000 searches on Sunday.

Finally, Mshoza garnered more than 10,000 search queries.

The musician set the internet on fire with her fiery video warning 'to “broke ni****s” to stay away from her.