More than 130 wanted suspects arrested in northern Pretoria crime blitz

Law-enforcement agencies led by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela held roadblocks in northern Pretoria, which led to the arrest of 138 wanted suspects on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said roadblocks were held in Hammanskraal, Temba and Makapane from 2am on Thursday morning.

He said the law-enforcement agencies also conducted stops and searches on roads in and around the area.

“The multidisciplinary operation led to the arrest of 138 wanted suspects. The operations focused mostly on the suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as rape, robbery, hijackings, dealing in drugs and murder,” Makhubele said.

During the operation, police also closed three illegal liquor outlets and a second-hand dealership.

Five motor vehicles were impounded, R13,250 in fines were issued to motorists and 21 undocumented foreigners were arrested.

Makhubele said the suspects would appear in court soon.