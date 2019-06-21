South Africa

More than 130 wanted suspects arrested in northern Pretoria crime blitz

21 June 2019 - 06:54 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police arrested 138 suspects wanted for serious crimes such as rape and murder.
Police arrested 138 suspects wanted for serious crimes such as rape and murder.
Image: Suhaib Salem

Law-enforcement agencies led by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela held roadblocks in northern Pretoria, which led to the arrest of 138 wanted suspects on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said roadblocks were held in Hammanskraal, Temba and Makapane from 2am on Thursday morning.

He said the law-enforcement agencies also conducted stops and searches on roads in and around the area.

“The multidisciplinary operation led to the arrest of 138 wanted suspects. The operations focused mostly on the suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as rape, robbery, hijackings, dealing in drugs and murder,” Makhubele said.

During the operation, police also closed three illegal liquor outlets and a second-hand dealership.

Five motor vehicles were impounded, R13,250 in fines were issued to motorists and 21 undocumented foreigners were arrested.

Makhubele said the suspects would appear in court soon. 

MORE

Limpopo security guards arrested for alleged revenge on colleague's murder

Four security guards have been arrested for an alleged revenge killing after a colleague was shot and killed.
News
2 days ago

Hawks arrest alleged illegal medicine distributors

Hawks have arrested a couple from the Northern Cape who are accused of running an illegal herbal shop in the town of Kuruman, where they were ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Victim urged to report crime after mugging at Hillbrow hotspot

A young man who was mugged in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning is being asked to report his attack to the police, who are trying to combat ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Joburg water to be switched off for 54 hours from Monday next week South Africa
  2. FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts South Africa
  3. Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend South Africa
  4. O jewa ke eng?: The tweet that changed the world South Africa
  5. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X