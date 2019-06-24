Pete Mihalik 'hitman' calls investigator a liar, claims coincidence as an alibi

The suspected middleman in the murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik called the investigating officer in the case a liar and accused him of perjury during a bail application on Monday.

In his statement read out by his lawyer Jannie Kruger, Vuyile Maliti laid into detective Lt- Col Charl Kinnear’s founding affidavit, claiming it was filled with inaccuracies and that he was “grasping at straws” to link him to the murder.

Maliti made claims of several coincidences which laid the foundation for the state’s case against him, including that his VW Polo was stopped by a traffic cop, along with a Renault Clio driven by his co-accused, after they sped away from the crime scene in Green Point on the morning of October 30.

It is alleged that Maliti, along with his co-accused Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo, had staked out Mihalik’s movements when he dropped off his children at Reddam House Primary School in Greenpoint the day before he was murdered.

Video footage allegedly shows Biyela walking to Mihalik’s car and firing two shots through the driver's window.