South Africa

Phantsi, tsotsis! Fikile Mbalula hears from train commuters in Cape Town

25 June 2019 - 09:43 By Dan Meyer
Newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula is promising to improve the rail service in Cape Town after riding between Khayelitsha and Langa on June 25 2019.
Newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula is promising to improve the rail service in Cape Town after riding between Khayelitsha and Langa on June 25 2019.
Image: Fikile Mbalila via Twitter

Newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula rode an early morning train from Khayelitsha to Langa in Cape Town on Tuesday, describing it as "a skeleton of its former self due to vandalism and theft".

"This is a crisis," he said. "It is clear to see that there are problems within the entire structure of this transport system."

"... We will increase safety on trains and protection of trains," he pledged.

Mbalula said his interventions would be different from previous programmes, which he described as ad hoc and unsustainable.

Mbalula said that allocating "real" security guards to trains was an imperative, and that he had spoken with police minister Bheki Cele about offering more resources to improve rail security.

"We all need to work together to fix this problem," he said. "Bheki Cele and Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of SA], and RSR [the railway safety regulator], all need to communicate with me for us to solve this issue."

Commuters on the line told the minister of their dissatisfaction with crime.

"We are not safe, especially women," said one commuter.

The passengers said their phones and bags are being robbed "on a daily basis".

"These guys are just taking our stuff, carrying knives and guns." 

Sharing more about his experience, Mbalula said: "Every day, people on these trains have to wait up to two hours to get to work, where they are then dismissed [for coming late]."

"We need to have a service that people can rely on."

Mbalula said he had also accepted a memorandum from Unite Behind, a civil society campaign that focuses on fixing the SA train crisis among other issues, as well as from parents worried about going to work and about their children going to school.

"The rail network in Cape Town has not done a good job for our people. This we need to change and we will."

MORE

Cape Town 'train arsonist' to spend 30 days in psychiatric hospital

Thobela Xoseni, the alleged Cape Town Metrorail train arsonist, was officially ordered on Tuesday to spend the next 30 days in the Valkenberg ...
News
2 weeks ago

Weapons seizures and cable thief sentenced: Cape Town acts on train safety

Cape Town's recently established Rail Enforcement Unit is actively combating crime on the metro's vital train network, seizing 24 knives, scissors ...
News
1 month ago

Third train on fire in less than a day at Cape Town station

Yet another train carriage was engulfed in flames at Cape Town station after lunch on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  5. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X