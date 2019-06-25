Phantsi, tsotsis! Fikile Mbalula hears from train commuters in Cape Town

Newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula rode an early morning train from Khayelitsha to Langa in Cape Town on Tuesday, describing it as "a skeleton of its former self due to vandalism and theft".

"This is a crisis," he said. "It is clear to see that there are problems within the entire structure of this transport system."

"... We will increase safety on trains and protection of trains," he pledged.

Mbalula said his interventions would be different from previous programmes, which he described as ad hoc and unsustainable.

Mbalula said that allocating "real" security guards to trains was an imperative, and that he had spoken with police minister Bheki Cele about offering more resources to improve rail security.

"We all need to work together to fix this problem," he said. "Bheki Cele and Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of SA], and RSR [the railway safety regulator], all need to communicate with me for us to solve this issue."