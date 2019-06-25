Tears in court as slain Sadia Sukhraj's father talks about his lost 'gem'

The raw heartbreak of Chatsworth mother Lorraine Sukhraj, whose nine-year old daughter Sadia was killed in May 2018, was felt in the Durban High Court on Tuesday as state advocate Kelvin Singh read out her victim-impact statement.

"It's just too raw still. It's too painful," Singh told a silent court as Sibonelo Mkhize, one of two armed robbers who hijacked a car belonging to the girl's father, Shailendra Sukhraj, stared straight ahead.

On Monday, Mkhize was found guilty of Sadia's murder through the doctrine of common purpose. He was also found guilty of the murder of his alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.

Mkhize, 39, was arrested after allegedly hijacking the car in which the Shallcross schoolgirl and her father Shailendra were travelling in May last year.

It's common cause that both were shot dead by Sadia's father, Shailendra, who frantically fired shots at the car as it sped away with his daughter in it.