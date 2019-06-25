Kaizer Chiefs continue to release more players as additional personnel heads for the exit door

Kaizer Chiefs continued with their player exodus on Tuesday after the Soweto giants released more players as they gear up for their pre-season camping.

Chiefs parted ways with one of their development products in Emmanuel Letlotlo and goalkeeper Brylon Petersen to bring to eight the number of players that have been shown the exit door at Naturena.

The duo’s departure follows the release of another development product Pule Ekstein‚ Bhongolethu Jayiya‚ Ryan Moon‚ Gustavo Páez‚ Khotso Malope and Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Chiefs hinted at a release of “two or more players” in the coming days as embattled German coach Ernst Middendorp tries to put together a squad that will be good enough to end the club’s unprecedented four years without winning silverware.