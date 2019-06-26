South Africa

SANDF holds its ground: hijab may not be worn with official uniform

26 June 2019 - 13:59 By ERNEST MABUZA
Women soldiers at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on May 25. A Muslim soldier in Cape Town, Maj-Gen Fatima Isaacs, appeared before the military court on Tuesday charged with refusing to remove her headscarf.
Image: Reuters

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) laws clearly state that no other clothing should be worn with the official uniform.

The SANDF made this comment on Wednesday as it sought to defuse outrage following the organisation charging Maj-Gen Fatima Isaacs, a forensic pathologist in the SANDF, for wearing her hijab with her uniform.

Isaacs, stationed at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, appeared before the military court on Tuesday following her refusal to remove her headscarf. She will appear again in August.

The SANDF said on Wednesday it had noted commentary on various media platforms over the issue regarding military rights and affiliation.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said religious affiliation was recognised by the SANDF.

"The SANDF as a military organisation is governed by prescripts and dress codes, which regulate and dictate how the SANDF uniform should be worn," he said. "The regulatory framework clearly stipulates that no other clothing should be worn with official uniform, which is clearly representative of the SANDF as a military institution. Therefore members are expected to conform to that, as stipulated." 

Mgobozi said SANDF membership was composed of different religious groups and all were expected to adhere to the code.

"As the defence force, we have one culture, which is a military culture. Therefore all members are expected to adhere to the military culture and code," he said.

