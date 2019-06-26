South Africa

WATCH | Protesters hijack excavator, dig up road in North West

Traffic on the N12 has been diverted, causing long delays

26 June 2019 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE

The N12 is closed for traffic between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp after protesting community members used an excavator to dig up a section of the road.

The protest started on Tuesday in an area leading to the national road.

Traffic is being diverted away from both towns on Wednesday, with motorists saying on social media that the alternative route took an extra hour. 

Police confirmed that they are on scene.

This is a developing story. 

MORE

Protesters set another bus alight during protest on N2 in Philippi

A bus has been set alight during a protest on the N2 in Philippi, Cape Town.
News
17 hours ago

Miners vow to stay underground despite promise to suspend 'sex pest'

Numsa has called on the government to intervene in a dispute that has resulted in close to 300 of its members protesting underground in Rustenburg.
News
21 hours ago

A year after Hermanus unrest, land occupation unresolved

More than a year has passed since unrest and protests over housing erupted in Hermanus, yet very little has been done to resolve the problem.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  2. Zindzi Mandela on Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against her: ... South Africa
  3. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma asks court for limited role in raising his love child by Sonono Khoza South Africa
  5. WATCH | Snake rescued from shirt of sleeping man in hospital World

Latest Videos

Protest spreads as excavator digs up road and N12 near Potchefstroom blocked
'What did Madiba see in you which we can't?'- 3 punchiest Sona debate moments
X