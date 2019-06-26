WATCH | Protesters hijack excavator, dig up road in North West
Traffic on the N12 has been diverted, causing long delays
The N12 is closed for traffic between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp after protesting community members used an excavator to dig up a section of the road.
The protest started on Tuesday in an area leading to the national road.
Traffic is being diverted away from both towns on Wednesday, with motorists saying on social media that the alternative route took an extra hour.
Police confirmed that they are on scene.
This is a developing story.
Situation in potchefstroom yesterday be warned all entrances of n12 are closed towards kleksdorp this morning it's bad pic.twitter.com/lvcC61LeH1— Zaza Sokhweba (@ZSokhweba) June 26, 2019
#sapsNW The N12 is closed for traffic between Potchefstroom & Klerksdorp (just outside Potch) due to service delivery #ProtestAction. The Mooibank Road, see map, can be used as an alternative Road (alternative road indicated in purple). Police on scene. #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/7CHK4kvFGG— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 26, 2019
Well that was an extra hour traffic diversion between #Klerksdorp and #Potchefstroom— Shirley Herman (@shirlsherman) June 26, 2019
Correction! This is not the road between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom. It's a road from Ikageng leading to N12. These protesters are full of crap though, how I wish they could be arrested and face the night of the law.— maFenzo (@FennyMaFenzo) June 26, 2019