Local architect selected for prestigious Obama Foundation programme

Durban University of Technology (DUT) architectural graduate and part-time lecturer Wandile Mthiyane been selected as one of 20 "Obama Leaders" from South Africa to be part of the prestigious Obama Foundation programme.

Dubbed "The Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa Programme"‚ the one-year leadership development and civic engagement programme aims to train‚ support and connect emerging African leaders to create positive change in their communities.

A convention in the run-up to the programme will be held in Johannesburg from July 10-15. It will feature former US president Barack Obama and more than 50 speakers from across Africa.

As one of only 20 South Africans selected from 21,000 applications from around the world, Mthiyane told DUT he was ecstatic.