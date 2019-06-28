Local architect selected for prestigious Obama Foundation programme
Durban University of Technology (DUT) architectural graduate and part-time lecturer Wandile Mthiyane been selected as one of 20 "Obama Leaders" from South Africa to be part of the prestigious Obama Foundation programme.
Dubbed "The Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa Programme"‚ the one-year leadership development and civic engagement programme aims to train‚ support and connect emerging African leaders to create positive change in their communities.
A convention in the run-up to the programme will be held in Johannesburg from July 10-15. It will feature former US president Barack Obama and more than 50 speakers from across Africa.
As one of only 20 South Africans selected from 21,000 applications from around the world, Mthiyane told DUT he was ecstatic.
“I was ecstatic, I have always admired Obama and Nelson Mandela and I had just gotten rejected by the Nelson Mandela fellowship a week before I got accepted into Obama's one," he said.
Mthiyane added that he is interested in several opportunities that come with the fellowship that will challenge his world view, expand his knowledge on community development and make him a better person, leader and entrepreneur.
According to Mthiyane, he is greatly inspired by the creativity of his community and is determined to improve the safety and quality of life across the country.
He is also the founder of Ubuntu Design Group, an architectural design and micro-mortgage organisation. The group's mission, according to its website, is to provide entrepreneurial low-income families within the gap housing market, who currently do not qualify for an RDP or a bank bond, with a lower interest rate than a typical bank would charge.
“Our target is to build 50 homes a year and increase that number by 10 homes every year," said Mthiyane.
Exciting news! I’m part of the @ObamaFoundation #ObamaLeaders Africa 2019 cohort. I can’t wait to connect with hundreds of inspiring leaders from across the continent next month. Learn more at https://t.co/j3QE1WLMdj. https://t.co/6a9OYbBNwh— Wandile Mthiyane (@wandiletech) June 24, 2019