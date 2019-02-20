Obama busts masculinity myths at 'My Brother's Keeper' conference

Former US President Barack Obama addressed attendees at the "My Brother's Keeper" conference in California on Tuesday.

This is according to a report by HuffPost, Fox News and The Obama Foundation.

The two-day event celebrated five years since the initiative, which focuses on mentoring young black men, was started by the former US president

In his speech, Obama busted myths, particularly shared within the black community, about what it means to be a man.

Obama was in conversation with NBA star, Steven Curry. He said men must recognise that masculinity does not equate to being dominant over someone and putting them down.