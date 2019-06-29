South Africa

Suspect bust in Tshwane for possession of drugs and suspected stolen cars

29 June 2019 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
A suspect has been arrested in Soshanguve for alleged possession of suspected stolen vehicles, drugs and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Police have arrested a suspect after seizing three suspected stolen vehicles, drugs and an unlicensed firearm at a house in Soshanguve in Tshwane.

Gauteng police said that while following up information together with metro police about suspected stolen vehicles being parked at the estate house on Thursday, they had spotted a car fitting the description of one of the vehicles leaving the estate.     

“Police stopped the vehicle and the suspect was taken to the house where other cars were recovered. Upon searching the premise, police found drugs and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The three cars that were recovered were impounded for further investigation.”

Meanwhile in the other incident, last night the Johannesburg Flying Squad arrested two suspects for possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Cleveland.

“Police were patrolling when they spotted a Toyota quest with three occupants at 7th Avenue Bez Valley. The police tried to stop the vehicle. It is alleged that the two passengers instructed the driver to speed off and police gave chase.  The car was cornered by the police and two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms,” Gauteng police said.

The suspects would be appearing in the Johannesburg and Tshwane magistrates’ courts soon, they said.

