New ambulance withdrawn from duty after Cosmo City attack
An ambulance crew in Johannesburg came under attack while attending to a person who had been assaulted at the weekend.
As a result of the attack, City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: "EMS management was forced to withdraw ambulance services until further notice to the community of Cosmo City."
The Joburg public safety division said the crew were in one of the city's 42 newly delivered ambulances.
This "has been withdrawn from service until further notice, due to yet another attack on our crews," the division said.
Our repeated pleas to the community not to attack our ambulance crew and not to damage the ambulances but again fell on deaf ears. https://t.co/UoZa30hMw6— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) June 29, 2019
On Wednesday evening City of Johannesburg paramedics were robbed of their belongings after they responded to an emergency call in Soweto.
A KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services paramedic was also held at gunpoint and robbed while attending to a patient in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Wednesday. The week before, two KwaZulu-Natal emergency services paramedics were wounded after responding to a call-out that turned out to be a trap.