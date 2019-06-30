South Africa

New ambulance withdrawn from duty after Cosmo City attack

30 June 2019 - 11:58 By timeslive
Crew in this newly delivered City of Johannesburg ambulance came under attack in Cosmo City June 29 2019
Crew in this newly delivered City of Johannesburg ambulance came under attack in Cosmo City June 29 2019
Image: Joburg Public Safety via Twitter

An ambulance crew in Johannesburg came under attack while attending to a person who had been assaulted at the weekend.

As a result of the attack, City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson‏ Robert Mulaudzi said: "EMS management was forced to withdraw ambulance services until further notice to the community of Cosmo City."

The Joburg public safety division said the crew were in one of the city's 42 newly delivered ambulances.

This "has been withdrawn from service until further notice, due to yet another attack on our crews," the division said.

On Wednesday evening City of Johannesburg paramedics were robbed of their belongings after they responded to an emergency call in Soweto.

A KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services paramedic was also held at gunpoint and robbed while attending to a patient in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Wednesday. The week before, two KwaZulu-Natal emergency services paramedics were wounded after responding to a call-out that turned out to be a trap. 

MORE

KZN paramedic robbed at gunpoint while treating patient

A KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services paramedic was held at gunpoint and robbed while attending to a patient in Phoenix, north of Durban on ...
News
2 days ago

Paramedics robbed at gunpoint while treating patient in Soweto

City of Johannesburg paramedics were robbed of their belongings after they responded to an emergency call in Soweto on Wednesday evening.
News
3 days ago

Paramedic shot in back after hoax call, colleague sustains hand injury

Two KwaZulu-Natal emergency services paramedics have been left wounded after responding to a callout that turned out to be a trap.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  2. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  3. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  4. Woman who miscarried after being shot in abdomen charged for her foetus's death World
  5. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X