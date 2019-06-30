New ambulance withdrawn from duty after Cosmo City attack

An ambulance crew in Johannesburg came under attack while attending to a person who had been assaulted at the weekend.

As a result of the attack, City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson‏ Robert Mulaudzi said: "EMS management was forced to withdraw ambulance services until further notice to the community of Cosmo City."

The Joburg public safety division said the crew were in one of the city's 42 newly delivered ambulances.

This "has been withdrawn from service until further notice, due to yet another attack on our crews," the division said.