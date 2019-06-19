Mpumalanga township of Vosman rocked by three murders in one day

Mpumalanga police are investigating three murders on the same day in Vosman, near Emalahleni, on Monday.

One man was found dead at a clinic on Monday afternoon after being stabbed to death.

A second man – also stabbed – was found in a pool of blood in a house.

These two incidents were reported within 40 minutes of one another.

Police received a third call at about 11pm concerning a man who had been shot dead near a hostel in the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said it was not clear if the murders were linked.

“Anything is possible. It could be the same group of suspects; it could be isolated incidents. We don’t know for now,” he said.

“The motive behind the killings is still unknown and no arrest has been made as yet.”