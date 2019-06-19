Mpumalanga township of Vosman rocked by three murders in one day
19 June 2019 - 20:03
Mpumalanga police are investigating three murders on the same day in Vosman, near Emalahleni, on Monday.
One man was found dead at a clinic on Monday afternoon after being stabbed to death.
A second man – also stabbed – was found in a pool of blood in a house.
These two incidents were reported within 40 minutes of one another.
Police received a third call at about 11pm concerning a man who had been shot dead near a hostel in the area.
Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said it was not clear if the murders were linked.
“Anything is possible. It could be the same group of suspects; it could be isolated incidents. We don’t know for now,” he said.
“The motive behind the killings is still unknown and no arrest has been made as yet.”