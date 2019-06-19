South Africa

Mpumalanga township of Vosman rocked by three murders in one day

19 June 2019 - 20:03 By Nico Gous
Two men were stabbed to death and a third shot dead in separate incidents on Monday in Vosman, near Emalahleni.
Two men were stabbed to death and a third shot dead in separate incidents on Monday in Vosman, near Emalahleni.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Mpumalanga police are investigating three murders on the same day in Vosman, near Emalahleni, on Monday.

One man was found dead at a clinic on Monday afternoon after being stabbed to death.

A second man – also stabbed – was found in a pool of blood in a house.

These two incidents were reported within 40 minutes of one another.

Police received a third call at about 11pm concerning a man who had been shot dead near a hostel in the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said it was not clear if the murders were linked.

“Anything is possible. It could be the same group of suspects; it could be isolated incidents. We don’t know for now,” he said.

“The motive behind the killings is still unknown and no arrest has been made as yet.”

READ MORE:

Bodies piling up as fifth homeless man murdered in Pretoria in a month

A fifth homeless man has been found murdered in the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday, police said.
News
8 hours ago

Alex Shutdown leaders to open case against mayor Herman Mashaba

The leaders of the #AlexShutdown protest have arrived at the Alexandra police station on Wednesday afternoon to open a case against Johannesburg ...
News
5 hours ago

Phumzile van Damme to lay charges after altercation at V&A Waterfront

DA MP Phumzile van Damme is not letting the "racist" altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town go any time soon.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X