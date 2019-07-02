KZN mountaineer climbs stunning frozen streams in the Berg
Spectacular ice formations in the Drakensberg region are testament that winter is in full swing in KwaZulu-Natal's interior.
Mountain guide and instructor Gavin Raubenheimer took to social media on Monday to share breathtaking images of the formations in Giant's Castle, Sani Pass and Bokong, Lesotho.
"The ice forms in certain south-facing gullies where small streams run during the summer months.
"All the known climbs are named and graded and there is a guide book to all of them," he said.
"This looks like a good season."
Raubenheimer, who has been ascending mountains since 1986, has already climbed an ice formation in Bokong.
According to Raubenheimer most catchments and drainages start to freeze from late May and remain in that state until late August.
"Because their source of moisture is normal run off from previous rainfall, they tend to form very consistently, year after year," he said.
"Of course, winter snowmelt in the same catchments causes more water to run down into the shadows of the southern slopes making the routes even 'fatter' for climbing on."
He said there were "inherent risks" to ice climbing, more so than rock climbing.
"Ice quality can vary from day to day.
They are all formed up and usually last until late August," said Raubenheimer.