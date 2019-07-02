WATCH | 'I wish he died violently' - Siam Lee's mom speaks as murder case struck off the roll

When state prosecutor Cheryl Naidu made an application to strike off the Philani Ntuli murder and kidnapping case in the Durban high court motion roll on Tuesday, it "pained her to do so".

"It's a crying shame that the complainants and Siam will never have a voice in court," Naidu said in court after the results of fingerprint analysis confirmed that Ntuli, who was accused of murdering young Durban escort Siam Lee, had indeed died two weeks ago.

Acting Durban high court judge Naresh Bhikha struck the matter from the roll.

"The investigating officer warrant officer Rajan Govender and the state worked very hard on the case. We have been robbed of an opportunity to present a compelling case which we were confident would have been successful," Naidu said.