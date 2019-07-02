Armed robbers flee with cash after cash-in-transit ambush in KZN

A group of armed robbers escaped with cash after opening fire on a cash-in-transit van in Highlands, KwaZulu-Natal.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said security officers had just collected money from various businesses in Umzimkhulu, Ixopo and Highlands when they were attacked on Monday evening.

Mathe said the robbers, travelling in a white Isuzu bakkie, blocked the road and opened fire on the security van.

"Two security guards were forced out of the vehicle, they were disarmed and robbed off an undisclosed amount of money," she said.

Mathe said no one was injured.

In a separate incident in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday, a police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot dead during a foiled cash-in-transit heist.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a cash van was ambushed. A high-speed chase and shootout ensued when police responded.