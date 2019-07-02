South Africa

Armed robbers flee with cash after cash-in-transit ambush in KZN

02 July 2019 - 14:18 By Iavan Pijoos
A group of men travelling in a white Isuzu bakkie blocked the road and opened fire.
A group of men travelling in a white Isuzu bakkie blocked the road and opened fire.
Image: Supplied

A group of armed robbers escaped with cash after opening fire on a cash-in-transit van in Highlands, KwaZulu-Natal.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said security officers had just collected money from various businesses in Umzimkhulu, Ixopo and Highlands when they were attacked on Monday evening.

Mathe said the robbers, travelling in a white Isuzu bakkie, blocked the road and opened fire on the security van.

"Two security guards were forced out of the vehicle, they were disarmed and robbed off an undisclosed amount of money," she said.

Mathe said no one was injured.

In a separate incident in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday, a police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot dead during a foiled cash-in-transit heist.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a cash van was ambushed. A high-speed chase and shootout ensued when police responded.

MORE

Cop wounded, three killed in foiled Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist

A police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot and killed during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday ...
News
1 day ago

Suspect shot dead in foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga

One man was shot dead and a second was wounded during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Boschfontein, Mpumalanga, police said on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  5. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa

Latest Videos

'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
X