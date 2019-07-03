Durban prison boss suspended over alleged cocaine party

A senior manager for corporate services at Durban's Westville prison, Dunraj Mohan, has been suspended following two viral videos which emerged last month.

The decision was made public during a press conference in Cape Town on Wednesday in which minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola provided feedback on a number of irregularities which had taken place at certain facilities.

Lamola noted that the first video, which shows correctional service officials instigating a fight among inmates by supplying them with security equipment, took place in July last year.

"The first incident took place on July 29 2018 and there was action taken by the then acting head of centre, Ms Ndlovu NJ, who issued contemplation letters to the officials involved. It was on August 3 2018 that these officials were eventually suspended, pending finalisation of the investigation."

He said, however, this suspension was uplifted on October 23 2018 and the implicated officials were alternatively placed so they could not work directly with inmates.