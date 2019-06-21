Prisoner argues he has a right to laptop in jail

In email correspondence between Gauteng regional commissioner of correctional services Thakane Grace Molatedi and Nkosi’s fiancé, Sandy Sibanyoni, Molatedi said: “Due to security challenges of offenders utilising computers and laptops for other activities except for study purposes at most correctional centres, the offender cannot be allowed to have the computer in his cell but will be afforded an opportunity to use the computer room for study purposes.”

Nkosi said his studies have already been compromised after eight months of fighting to use his laptop in his cell. He said he will also incur a financial cost for not completing his course in the stipulated time.

“I was forced to drop out and linger around like most of the inmates, without studying or doing anything to develop myself,” Nkosi told GroundUp. “You always hear from the society out there that inmates are quick to reoffend after being released from prison … Is this type of behaviour by prison officials … not part of the reason why inmates reoffend, because they go out of prison without education or skill?”

Nkosi said he needs to complete this course so that he is technologically savvy when he is released. “Technology is constantly advancing, so I need to keep up,” he said. He wants to start a career in information technology and open his own internet café.

“My family paid for my course out of their own pocket, so this means a lot to me. You must remember that I have kids on the outside, so I need to do what it takes to have all the skills I need to support them when I am released,” said Nkosi.

Correctional services explains its position

The correctional services department was unable to comment on Nkosi’s case because it is currently before the high court, but its national spokesperson, Singabakho Zwide, said inmates were granted access to laptops through application or by using the computer room facility.

He said the application would have to substantiate why it was necessary for them to use it in their cell and even then, they were not allowed to keep it overnight and it was monitored very closely.

This was because having laptops in cells was a security risk, according to Zwide. “Inmates can use laptops to create fraudulent documents, even when they do not have access to the internet … They are able to smuggle memory cards and clone sim cards … You’ll be surprised at what happens in these facilities,” he said.

“We don’t just take laptops away as a form of punishment or because we feel like it … We take them away when inmates have contravened the rules by going on websites they are not allowed to go on, like social media … Sometimes we find pornographic material, so we have to confiscate them,” Zwide said.

When laptops were confiscated, Zwide said the inmates still had access to computer rooms. “There is a very convenient facility called the ‘Unisa hub’, where laptops are given to inmates in a computer room. Any registered student is allowed to use this facility and there are IT [information technology] specialists monitoring what inmates are doing on their computers and which sites they are visiting,” he said.

But Zwide said he was aware that not all prisons had computer rooms. “So if an inmate wants to register for a degree or course, we encourage them to request a transfer to Kgosi Mampuru II [prison], for example, where they will have access to computers.”

When asked about the restriction it places on the amount of study time for inmates, Zwide said: “We acknowledge that, but we also can’t ignore the security risks that come with it … Some victims on the outside have been threatened by inmates, so we have to monitor these things closely,” he said. “We are even struggling to control contraband such as cell phones … If they use laptops in their cells, they could use cellphones as hotspots to access the internet, which poses a greater security risk.”

He said some inmates contravened policies which forced the prison to confiscate their laptops. “Then they take us to court saying we are infringing on their right to education,” said Zwide. “We always tell the courts that our intention is not to prevent further studying. In fact, we encourage inmates to study further because it is part of our rehabilitation programme.”