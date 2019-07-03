Planners give Growthpoint another bloody nose over CT skyscraper plan

Property giant Growthpoint suffered another setback on Tuesday when its application to build a skyscraper on a controversial site was rejected by the City of Cape Town.

The municipal planning tribunal’s decision was recommended by town planners, who argued that the developer’s application was “flawed” and must be refused as it assumed incorrect zoning for the foreshore land.

They said the R96.54m development - comprising two hotels, office space, conference facilities and shops - assumed an outdated general business use zoning that has lapsed development rights.

“In terms of the city’s legal opinion the development rights have lapsed and a new rezoning application is required,” said chairperson Dave Daniels.