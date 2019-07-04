South Africa

Here are the hot spots where cops will escort medics after spate of attacks

04 July 2019 - 11:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The City of Johannesburg is worried about attacks on medics.
The City of Johannesburg said on Wednesday it would be intensifying its fight against attacks on its medics and the hijackings of their vehicles.

It said it had identified six troublesome areas to which police would now escort medical staff:

  • Alexandra
  • Johannesburg's inner city
  • Cosmo City
  • Matholeville 
  • Orange Farm
  • Doornfontein 

Since the beginning of January, there have been more than 10 incidents in which medics have been attacked.

The city's David Tembe said two recent incidents took place in Cosmo City extension 2 in Roodepoort and in Dobsonville, Soweto.

"On June 27 2019, EMS responded to a domestic incident in Dobsonville. While the crew was busy treating the patient inside the ambulance, two gunmen opened the ambulance doors and robbed the crew off their belongings."

"On June 29 2019, an ambulance was dispatched to an assault case in Cosmo City extension 2, where [medics] found an adult male patient who had apparently been assaulted. The community became hostile and began to assault the crew and the patient."

To curb these incidents, the city will partner with the police when responding to emergency calls between 10pm and 6am.

