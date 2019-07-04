South Africa

These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary

But not everyone is convinced

04 July 2019 - 08:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The data is based on current SA vehicle prices and salaries.
The data is based on current SA vehicle prices and salaries.
Image: 123RF/lanarusfoto

New research showing the value of the car you can afford based on your monthly salary has left social media users shooketh.

The data is based on current SA vehicle prices and salaries, and assumes that people are not going to spend more than 20% of their gross monthly income on a car.

The calculations also assume that the cars are financed over five years at an interest rate of prime + 2% and a 0% deposit for home and car financing.

MOTORING PODCAST | Cargumentative: Gymkhana life & best advice

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

For example: the average value of a new Maserati GranCabrio is R 3,557,500. This means you should be earning an average monthly salary of R396,000 to afford a car in this price range.

Those earning R12,000 a month should be paying around R99,900 for a new car in 2019.

The table below shows how much you could spend on a car based on your salary.

The data has sparked a massive conversation on social media, with some calling BS on the figures.

Others resigned themselves to the fact that they will probably only be able to "afford a skateboard". 

Here are some of the top reactions.

MORE

Electric cars grab almost half of sales in oil-producing Norway

Tesla is the country's top-selling car brand of 2019
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman

Hilarious video of Arnie promoting electric cars by pranking unsuspecting buyers
Motoring
1 day ago

The Smart Fortwo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month

SPONSORED | Browse Gumtree to buy a Smart car of your choice
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across the world Sci-Tech
  5. Family in mourning after teacher murdered over courtesy car South Africa

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X