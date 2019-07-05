South Africa

It's Makhura vs Mboweni as e-toll fight hits Twitter

05 July 2019 - 20:00 By timeslive
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File picture.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File picture.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Gauteng premier David Makhura has thrown down the gauntlet to finance minister Tito Mboweni over e-tolls.

The premier - fresh from his state of the province address this week - tweeted that he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the controversial toll road tax. And, he said, engagements between newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula and himself had been “positive”.

While Makhura has previously called for e-tolls to be scrapped, Mboweni has been less in favour.

Makhura addressed this in his Friday evening tweet.

Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President,” Makhura said.

He was referencing recent popular posts by Mboweni in which he’s shared his cooking with his followers.

Following Makhura’s tweets, Mboweni appeared to openly threaten the Gauteng premier.

I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS!” he tweeted.

MORE

E-tolls scrapping: Makhura says yes, Mboweni says no, Mbalula says please let's talk

Finance minister Tito Mboweni stands by his view that e-tolls remain
Politics
8 hours ago

Gauteng government will 'contribute to settle e-toll debt': David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday announced that he would meet transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss e-tolls.
Politics
4 days ago

Makhura talks tough, and his executive have their work cut out

While Gauteng premier David Makhura’s state of the province address on Monday seemed scant on detail, he used the platform to put his MECs on terms, ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  2. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X