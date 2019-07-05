No answers nine months after Thuthukile Mabaso was murdered in Manenberg

About 60 people with placards reading “homophobia hurts” and “stop killing our brothers and sisters” marched through the streets of Gugulethu to the police station in Manenberg on Friday.

They are demanding answers from Manenberg police after the body of Thuthukile Mabaso, who was lesbian, from NY4, was found next to the railway line in Manenberg in September 2018. She had been raped.

The march, organised by LGBTIQ organisations, Free Gender and the Triangle Project, supported by Sonke Gender Justice, also aimed to highlight what they say is the police’s failure to solve cases of hate crimes and killings targeting LGBTIQ people in townships.