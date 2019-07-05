Take a pizza slice to your misleading ad, watchdog tells restaurant chain

The advertising watchdog has given an Italian restaurant chain a pizza its mind over a two-for-the-price-of-one offer with a generous topping of Ts and Cs.

On the face of it, Col’Cacchio’s “I love Twosday” deal was as straightforward as a margherita.

But consumer Harrie Esterhuyse complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board that the terms and conditions turned it into something resembling a gourmet option with a wheat and gluten-free base and sprinkled with saffron.

“In essence, [Esterhuyse] submits that the material leads the consumer to assume that if they order two dishes they will only pay for one,” said the board’s directorate.

“What the advertisement fails to make clear is that you may only order one meal per person (one person cannot order two pizza or pasta dishes), as set out in a long list of terms and conditions.

“This means the deal is not available for individuals visiting the restaurant.”