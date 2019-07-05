South Africa

Take a pizza slice to your misleading ad, watchdog tells restaurant chain

05 July 2019 - 07:00 By Dave Chambers
Col'Cacchio's 'I love Twosday' winter promo is misleading, the advertising watchdog has ruled.
Col'Cacchio's 'I love Twosday' winter promo is misleading, the advertising watchdog has ruled.
Image: Col'Cacchio

The advertising watchdog has given an Italian restaurant chain a pizza its mind over a two-for-the-price-of-one offer with a generous topping of Ts and Cs.

On the face of it, Col’Cacchio’s “I love Twosday” deal was as straightforward as a margherita.

But consumer Harrie Esterhuyse complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board that the terms and conditions turned it into something resembling a gourmet option with a wheat and gluten-free base and sprinkled with saffron.

“In essence, [Esterhuyse] submits that the material leads the consumer to assume that if they order two dishes they will only pay for one,” said the board’s directorate.

“What the advertisement fails to make clear is that you may only order one meal per person (one person cannot order two pizza or pasta dishes), as set out in a long list of terms and conditions.

“This means the deal is not available for individuals visiting the restaurant.”

Col'Cacchio's offending advertising material.
Col'Cacchio's offending advertising material.
Image: Col'Cacchio

Col’Cacchio told the directorate its Ts and Cs said: “One promo per couple/two people”, but the watchdog pointed out that terms and conditions were meant to clarify the offer, not change it.

The advertising material said “you” will get, not “a couple” will get; there was no asterisk to alert customers to a material condition; and the ad said “order two and pay for one, simple as that”, implying this was not a complicated offer.

“The directorate considered the situation where a person might order a small pizza to start, and then a pasta as a main,” it said.

“Given the wording of the offer ... this person would quite reasonably expect to only pay for the more expensive dish.”

Col’Cacchio was ordered to withdraw or amend its advertising material.

MORE

Baby, you can drive my car ... as long as you admit you're getting it for free

Influencers must ’fess up when they promote a product, even if no money has changed hands, the ad watchdog has ruled.
News
16 hours ago

Tops told to remove 'binge drinking' adverts

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ordered Tops at Spar to remove two TV commercials because the closing sequences create the “impression of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Outsurance told to remove 'misleading' testimonial TV ad

The ad watchdog the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) ordered Outsurance to withdraw or change a “misleading” TV commercial because it did not ...
News
3 weeks ago

Car-spinning ad is OK - but note that 'real life stunts' are performed by a pro

The Advertising Regulatory Board ruled in favour of an ad which shows “women can achieve anything that they put their minds to, including excelling ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  3. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  4. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa
  5. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X