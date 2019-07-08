South Africa

One person killed in crash between car and taxi in southern KZN

08 July 2019 - 20:38 By ERNEST MABUZA
Two vehicles burnt out following a crash on the road between Kokstad and Matatiele on Monday afternoon, which left one person dead and 20 others injured.
Image: KZN EMS

A person was killed and 20 others were injured in a crash involving a car and a minibus taxi on the road between Kokstad and Matatiele on Monday afternoon.

“Both vehicles burnt out as a result of the collision. The exact circumstances resulting in a crash are not known at  this stage and are being investigated by the police,” KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

He said following the accident, paramedics from KZN EMS - together with paramedics from several private ambulance services - treated at least 20 patients at the scene of the crash.

