WATCH | Gas tanker clipped street light then all hell broke loose, says Worcester blast witness

Majola said there was a small explosion, followed by a massive blast, which sent large chunks of the truck flying and set several buildings on fire.

A department of water and sanitation administrative building was destroyed and the front cover of the large gas tank was lodged in the wall of a building.

The force of the explosion propelled the tank about 50m and a few scattered chunks of twisted metal were all that remained of the truck.

No one was killed in the incident, but firefighters launched a drone to search the surrounding area for hazardous materials or casualties.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said a member of the public heard the bakkie driver’s cries and ran to save him shortly before the third and final explosion.

At a briefing on the scene of the incident, he asked anyone with information about the hero’s identity to pass it on to the authorities so he could be honoured.