'Better late than never' as army is ordered to join Cape Flats gang war

Hundreds of people have died unnecessarily because of the delay in deploying troops to the Cape Flats, the City of Cape Town said on Friday.

The comment by JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, followed Thursday night’s announcement by police minister Bheki Cele that SANDF personnel would be sent to gang-ravaged communities to keep the peace.

During his budget vote speech in parliament, Cele said President Cyril Ramaphosa had agreed that the SANDF could support the police.

The announcement came less than two weeks since soaring murder statistics put Cape Town on course to become one the world’s most dangerous cities.