Western Cape a 'war zone', says MEC after latest spate of murders

Western Cape residents are living in a “war zone”, community safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Monday in reaction to the murder of 14 people within the space of a week.

“War is commonly defined by the UN and other such institutions as an act of conflict that has claimed more than 1,000 lives. In the Western Cape, 1,875 people were murdered in the past six months alone,” he said.

"This means that many of our most vulnerable residents in the province are living in a war zone."

Blikkiesdorp, Athlone and Mitchells Plain residents have endured a week of terror as separate shooting incidents claimed 14 lives.