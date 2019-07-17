Advertising board's social media code: here's why it's important for you

The use of social media personalities to sell products has taken off in the Mzansi shores but it's not always smooth as some of our social media faves are still failing to identify their posts as advertising.

Take for instance the recent incident where make-up influencer Kandy Kane (real name Marlize Liebenberg) was reported to the advertising watchdog after not identifying her Volvo posts as advertising.

Her initial post was: "Volvo SA gave me a new car!"

Volvo, whose blue XC40 SUV featured in Kane's posts, told the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) that it was a "partnership agreement" and "is mainly a form of trade exchange which has no financial investment".