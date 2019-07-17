Gauteng police appeal for help in search for missing constable

Gauteng police have appealed to the public to help find missing Constable Siphamandla Jobe.

Jobe, 26, from Kwa-Thema on the East Rand, went missing on July 11 at about 5am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said he was wearing shorts, a yellow t-shirt, a police ceremonial jacket, a tie and was barefoot.

"The member is not mentally stable," he said.

Dlamini said Jobe may be aggressive and warned members of the public not to confront him. Instead, they must contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.