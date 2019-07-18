More than 6,000 people are living rough or in shelters in Cape Town

There are more than 6,000 people living on the streets and in shelters in Cape Town – most of them men.

This was revealed on Thursday when the city released data on its latest enumeration of street people, conducted over 18 days in November 2018.

A breakdown of the numbers indicated that 3,999 people were sleeping on the street and 2,084 were using shelters. The figure was around 16% lower than the figure arrived at during the previous count, in 2015.

"The study was conducted to determine the number of persons living on the streets or shelters in our city, and to determine the hot spots," mayor Dan Plato said.

"Cape Town is one of the few administrations with a street-people policy and meaningful interventions for those who agree to it, but we cannot rest on our laurels. The social development findings of this enumeration will help determine if, and how, we need to augment the city’s existing social development interventions for street people."