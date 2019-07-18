Ellis names Banyana squad to represent SA in Cosafa Women’s Championship

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced the squad of 20 players to represent SA in the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth at the end of the month.

Ellis made six changes to the squad that exited the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France without winning a single game last month.

She did not include overseas-based players in her squad as the event outside of the Fifa calendar.

Spain-based forward Ode Fulutudilu is the only exception as she is set for a move to a new club and is available.

Missing the action will be Leandra Smeda (Sweden)‚ Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana (both China)‚ Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi (both Lithuania) as well as newly-signed Rhoda Muluadzi in Cyprus.